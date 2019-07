Grace Reid, who secured an Olympic place for GB by making the final, finishes eighth in the 3m springboard event as 'untouchable' Shi Tingmao retains her world title with an incredible final score of 391 out of a possible 400.

READ MORE: Grace Reid reaches world final and secures Team GB place before 2020 Olympics

READ MORE: Tom Daley and Noah Williams secure Olympic spots for Team GB

Available to UK users only.