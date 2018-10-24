British divers have claimed their second medal of the World Aquatics Championships with Tom Daley and Rebecca Gallantree combining to win gold in the team event.

The competition saw Daley dive twice from 10m and once from 3m, whilst Gallantree completed the reverse routines.

Their combined score of 434.65 saw them finish ahead of silver medallists Ukraine (426.45) and third-placed China (425.40) and afterwards the British pair told BBC Sport's Nick Hope they were "shocked" by their success.

