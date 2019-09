Tom Daley tells BBC Sport's Nick Hope about a brand new dive to replace his "demon" routine of the backwards 2.5 somersault with 2.5 twists in the piked position.

Daley has struggled with the dive since the 2012 Olympic final and has sought psychological help to overcome the "panic" he experienced when performing it.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist describes his new routine, a forward 3.5 somersaults with one twist in the piked position, as "like a little firework".