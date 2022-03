Britain's most decorated Winter Paralympian, Menna Fitzpatrick, says she wasn't expecting to add to her medal haul in Beijing.

Visually-impaired skier Fitzpatrick, 23, won a silver and bronze with guide Gary Smith to add to the four Paralympic medals she won at Pyeongchang 2018.

But after a build-up of injury and uncertainty, she said they were 'super proud' of their two medals as they returned to the UK.