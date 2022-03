Para alpine skier Menna Fitzpatrick says another Paralympic title would be the "cherry on top of the cake" after her four medals at Pyeongchang 2018.

The 23-year-old also told BBC Sport Wales that it would prove her success four years ago was "not just a one-off".

The 2022 Winter Paralympic Games are under way in Beijing.

