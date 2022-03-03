Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson backs IPC U-turn on Russia & Belarus ban
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has backed the International Paralympic Committee after it reversed a decision to allow para-athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.
Grey-Thompson, who won 11 Paralympic gold medals for Great Britain, admits it is hard for the para-athletes involved but says "in dark moments you have to take tough decisions".
