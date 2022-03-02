In 2008, when Mike Schultz found his prosthetic leg wasn't strong enough for him to continue competing in snowmobile racing, he went away and designed his own.

Now the defending Winter Paralympic snowboard cross champion wants to help as many other adaptive athletes as he can as he looks to his next stage of life.

"I'm ready to turn the page," he says. "The last two years have meant a lot of sacrifice for our family. It's cool I can create the tools that bridge the gap to what was once deemed impossible."

Schultz carried the US flag at the 2018 opening ceremony - and is now he's aiming to carry away more medals from Beijing.