Brody Roybal: 'Joking around sets us apart from others'

What were you doing when you were 15? Brody Roybal was winning his first Winter Paralympic gold medal with the United States Para-ice hockey team.

Roybal needed doctors' notes saying he was strong enough to compete at Sochi 2014 - and now he goes to Beijing looking for a hat-trick of gold medals.

The 23-year-old says: "We just want it more than everyone else. This team is so much fun. We keep things light. Joking around sets us apart from other teams."

