America's Aaron Pike is peaking at just the right time, and he's willing to lay it all down in pursuit of a medal at the Winter Paralympics.

Pike has competed in wheelchair racing at three Summer Paralympics, and both para cross-country and para biathlon at two previous Winter Games, and says: "I've spent quite a few Games celebrating with people I know who have made the podium. I can't imagine how I will feel if it's me this time."

The Minnesota-born athlete won silver in para biathlon at the recent World Championships in Lillehammer, and will go to Beijing with his partner Oksana Masters, who already has 10 Paralympic medals to her name. They met over their mutual love of coffee.

"She's incredible, and very competitive. Coffee started our conversation when we met, she just had to come over and talk to me to get some coffee off me!"