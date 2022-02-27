Ronny Persson already has an impressive medal haul from the Winter Paralympics: three silvers and two bronzes from his alpine skiing exploits in Nagano (1998) and Salt Lake City (2002). But he strives for gold to complete his collection.

Persson took up curling almost 10 years ago and last year saw his Swedish team earn the silver medal at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship, held on the same rink in Beijing where they will go for gold in 2022.

Persson says he didn't think curling would be his game after his high-speed skiing career ended, but found himself enthralled by the sport.

As for his chances of gold in Beijing, he says: "It would be such a relief to say, finally, I did it!"