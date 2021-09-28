Ben Tudhope heads to the Winter Paralympics in Beijing full of confidence after winning a silver and a bronze at the recent World Para Snow Sports Championships.

The 22-year-old will become a three-time Winter Paralympian, having competed in Sochi as a 14-year old - finishing 10th in the Para-snowboard cross and carrying his nation's flag at the closing ceremony.

And Tudhope knows competition from the next generation in his sport is fierce.

He says: "We have a 14-year-old from Norway on tour with us - Niklas Lohne-Hansen. It shows how far the sport has come. Soon these kids are going to be able to beat me!"