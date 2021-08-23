Irish great Smyth will avoid the 'noise and negatives' as he chases sixth Paralympics gold

Irish Paralympic great Jason Smyth is confident that he will avoid potential distractions in Tokyo as he chases the sixth gold of his illustrious career.

The visually impaired sprinter, who is now 34, has remained undefeated in a 16-year Paralympic career which has seen him win an astonishing 20 titles at global and European level.

"It's about forgetting all the noise and the negative things that can distract," said the county Londonderry man, who will aim to successfully defend his T13 100m title on Sunday.