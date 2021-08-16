'I used to be shy about my disability' - Firth explains how Paralympics have helped her

Four-time Paralympic gold medallist Bethany Firth explains how the Paralympics have helped her overcome being shy about her disability.

Firth was speaking on the eve of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, where she is hoping to add to the swimming gold medal that she won at London 2012 and her three golds from Rio 2016.

"The Paralympics show people that you might have to do things in a different way, but you can still do them," the Co Down woman said.