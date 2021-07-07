'I'm a competitive so-and-so' - Smith wants more Paralympic success
Paralympic boccia champion David Smith says he is a "competitive so-and-so" as he targets gold again in Tokyo this summer.
The 32-year-old won individual BC1 gold at Rio 2016 and is one of nine British athletes selected in the Paralympics GB boccia squad for the Tokyo Games.
Smith has won four medals over the last three Paralympics, but says he has many more years in him yet.
