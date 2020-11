Welsh visually-impaired sprinter James Ledger reveals the struggles he and many people with sight loss have when it comes to social distancing.

Ledger, 27, has less than 5% total vision and says he does not know how far two metres is.

The Commonwealth Games athlete says people have sometimes commented on him being too close to them.

As he prepares for Birmingham 2022, having to socially distance from his coach is also impacting his training.