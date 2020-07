Five-time gold medallist Jason Smyth picks out his Paralympic memories from his triumphs in Beijing, London and Rio.

The 33-year-old Irish star says stepping out in front of 90,000 people at Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing is something he will never forget but admits that his "almost home Games" in London four years later remains his career highlight.

Smyth's 100m and 200m winning times set in London remain T13 world records.