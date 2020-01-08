'Wheelchair motocross changed my life'

Teenager Lily Rice says the sport of WCMX changed her life.

WCMX stands for wheelchair motocross - which is all about riding a wheelchair at a skatepark.

Lily, from Pembrokeshire in Wales, was born with hereditary spastic paraplegia, which causes weakness and stiffness in her legs.

The 15-year-old used to try to hide her disability, but after she was sent a WCMX wheelchair by American world champion Aaron Fotheringham, it took over her life and in September 2019 she won her first world title.

Lily, who says she is "differently abled", wants to expand the sport, encourage others to do it and get WCMX into the Paralympic Games.