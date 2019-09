BBC Sport Wales meets 18-year-old Rhys Davies, who has won international medals in able-bodied aquathlon but is now preparing for the World Para Swimming Championships in London.

The Welsh teenager won bronze at last year's ITU Aquathlon World Championships in the 16-19 age group.

He is also a world record-breaking para swimmer and next week competes at his first World Championships.

The event is being held at the London Aquatics Centre from 9-15 September.