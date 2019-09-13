Para-triathlete Melissa Stockwell says her legacy as an athlete will be to inspire young girls with disabilities to take up sport and compete at the highest level.

The three-time Para-triathlon world champion was the first American female soldier to lose a limb in active combat.

She says: "Maybe there's a 10-year-old girl who just lost her leg and doesn't know what she can do with her life and she turns on the TV or looks on her phone and says: 'Look at this girl, she's just like me. If she can do that, I can do it as well.'"