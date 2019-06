Welshman Harrison Walsh has thrown an unofficial world record at an open throwing session at Carmarthen Harriers.

Three weeks ago he set a new F44 world shot put record of 15.73m at the Para-athletics Grand Prix in Grosseto.

The 23-year-old threw 16.21m this week.

The former Ospreys academy prop's rugby career was ended by a foot injury at the age of 16.