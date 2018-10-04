Paralympic middle distance runner Michael McKillop says he may be forced to retire because of a groin injury which has prevented him competing since he won double gold at last year's World Championships in London.

The 28-year-old is set to undergo surgery in the coming weeks but admits there is no guarantee it will be successful.

McKillop adds that he "will not give up until I have to give up" and has not yet ruled out taking part in next year's World Championships in Tokyo.

The Glengormley athlete also tells BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom that he is "already exploring what potential avenues he may go down in the future".