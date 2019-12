Reigning Paralympic T44 200m champion Marlou van Rhijn of the Netherlands discusses the influence of new coach Percy Marte and carbon fibre blades on her dream of sprint glory at Rio 2016.

The T44 200m final takes place at 21:45 BST on Thursday, 15 September, with the 100m taking place on Saturday, 17 September.

You can listen to extensive coverage of the Paralympics on BBC Radio 5 live and watch it on Channel 4 or at C4 online.