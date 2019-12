Jordanne Whiley, who won wheelchair tennis bronze at the London 2012 Paralympics, is going for gold at Rio 2016.

BBC disability news correspondent Nikki Fox caught up with the 24-year-old en route to training as part of our Paralympic Car Share series.

