Cockroft sings & talks Rio in Car Share

Hannah Cockroft, who won two goal medals at the London 2012 Paralympics, is hoping to repeat the feat at Rio 2016.

The 24-year-old, who competes in the T34 classification in the 100m and 200m, was among the first athletes to qualify for the Games, which begin on 7 September.

BBC disability news correspondent Nikki Fox got the chance to take her to training as part of our Paralympic Car Share series.

