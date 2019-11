Aled Davies says he is delighted to "deliver when it matters" after throwing a new championship record in the F42 shot put, to win Britain's first gold on day one of the IPC Athletics World Championships.

The Welsh 24-year-old, who had hernia surgery 10 weeks ago, defended his title with a best of 14.95m in Doha.

Iran's Sajad Mohammadian was in front after throwing 14.54 but Davies's 14.88 in the penultimate round put him ahead.