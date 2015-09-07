Para-athletes in hidden camera stunt

Para-athletes surprise a group of people in a Rio de Janeiro gym with their sporting talents in a promotional video for the 2016 Paralympic Games in the city.

As part of a social experiment using hidden cameras, powerlifter Luciano Dantas, amputee sprinter Vincius Rodriguez and blind judoka Lucia Teixeira arrive unannounced at the gym.

The event will run from 7-18 September and feature 4,350 athletes from 178 countries.

Video courtesy of Rio 2016.

If you're feeling inspired to try a disabled sport, have a look at our special guide.