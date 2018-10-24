Watch a host of athletes and celebrities - including Daniel Craig and Joanna Lumley - recite William Ernest Henley's 19th century poem 'Invictus' ahead of the inaugural Invictus Games in London on September 10-14.

The games - which are being championed by Prince Harry - will see more than 300 wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women compete at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the Lee Valley Athletics Centre.

The BBC will provide live coverage and highlights of a range of sports including athletics, archery, wheelchair basketball, indoor rowing and sitting volleyball.