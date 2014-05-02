New stars emerging for England CP team

The England cerebral palsy football team are making the most of a new influx of talent, inspired by the success of the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

Former Birmingham City trainee Jack Rutter feared his playing days were over after suffering a head injury five years ago, but is now captain of the England CP team.

The team are now based at St George's Park, alongside their mainstream professional counterparts, and preparing for their European championships in Portugal this summer.

BBC Sport's Alex Gulrajani reports.