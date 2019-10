Double paralympic gold medallists Jason Smyth and Michael McKillop are greeted as heroes as the victorious Ireland team arrives back in Dublin.

Eglinton sprinter Smyth retained his T13 100m and 200m titles, improving his own world records in both events while McKillop held on to his T37 800m title before clinching the 1500m gold two days later.

A large crowd turned up at Dublin Airport to greet the returning Irish heroes.