Gerwyn Price plans to make time to return to rugby this year after his disappointment at the World Darts Championship.

The 2021 title holder was a regular in the Welsh Premiership before his meteoric rise to world darts number one.

Now amid a hectic tour schedule, the Iceman plans to turn out once or twice for his local team, Bedwellty RFC.

