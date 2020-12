Welsh darts star Gerwyn Price says he is looking forward to the World Darts Championship after "recharging the batteries."

World number three and second favourite Price faces fellow Welshman Jamie Lewis in the second round on Monday evening, 21 December.

Price in partnership with Jonny Clayton won the World Cup for Wales in November and the 'Iceman' is thrilled to see the rise of Welsh darts on a global stage, with four players competing at Alexandra Palace.