Lisa Ashton produces an amazing comeback to win the 2014 BDO World Darts women's title.

The Lancastrian jokes she had to keep her family "on their toes" after fighting back from two sets down to win 3-2 against two-time finalist and top seed Deta Hedman, becoming only the fourth woman in history to lift the trophy.

Ashton had come through another nail-biting match in her semi-final earlier in the day, coming from a set down to defeat reigning champion Anastasia Dobromyslova 2-1.