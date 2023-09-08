British BMX champion Iris Hajda may only be 10 years old but she is wise beyond her years and knows bike racing like a veteran of the sport.

"You can get pipped at the line if you don't go fast enough," she told BBC South Today.

"The finish isn't after the last jump so you have to pedal quickly to get to the white line after that final one.

"At my age your finish times are between 37 and 50 seconds depending on what track you're racing on."

Hajda, from Reading, has competed at the World Championships in Glasgow - four weeks after suffering a broken collarbone - and the European Championships in France.

The youngster raced to victory at the British BMX Championships in Derby in August to be crowned champion in her age group.