British Cycling: Jon Dutton 'confident' new transgender policies safeguard fairness
British Cycling chief executive Jon Dutton is "confident" the new policy to ban transgender women from competing in the female category "safeguards the fairness of cycle-sport competition".
But he says he has sympathy for riders such as Emily Bridges - the country’s highest-profile transgender cyclist – who will no longer be in contention to be part of the British women’s team.
