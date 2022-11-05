A professional mountain biker says injuries are worth the "thrill" he gets from competing in extreme sports.

Ben Moore, 32, from Poole in Dorset, told BBC South Today he is well known at his local hospital since first injuring his head when he was five years old.

"You have to be an adrenaline-seeker and a hunter who wants a thrill. Most people have that even if they don't realise. Deep down we all need a rush."

Moore learned how to ride a mountain bike in woodland and a disused quarry in Poole as a young boy.

He has been racing on the pro circuit for nearly seven years and after leaving Orange Bikes is set to join a new team in January.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

