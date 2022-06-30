Geraint Thomas tells BBC Sport Wales he is looking forward to a big summer ahead as he targets success at the Tour de France and Commonwealth Games.

Ahead of his 12th Tour, the 36-year-old believes he has 'nothing to prove' and says he would love to win a stage or be up there in the general classification.

Just days after the Tour, he will travel to Birmingham to represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games - adding that his gold at Glasgow 2014 remains one of the highlights of his career.