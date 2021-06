Olympic champion Elinor Barker says the extra year has been "the longest of all of the years" after being selected by Great Britain team for the postponed Tokyo Games.

The 26-year-old from Cardiff will ride the women's team pursuit, the same event she won at Rio 2016 alongside Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Joanna Rowsell-Shand.

