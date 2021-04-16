Tokyo Olympics: Restrictions will be 'difficult for everybody' - Elinor Barker
Rio 2016 cycling champion Elinor Barker says athletes may find it a challenge to perform at their best in Tokyo, if the Covid-19 restrictions are especially strict.
Final details of the safety protocols likely to be in place for the Olympic and Paralympic Games are yet to be published.
The team pursuit gold medallist from five years ago says she is preparing for the maximum safety procedures, so anything else "will be a bonus".