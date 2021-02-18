'Sport is fickle' - Thomas on why age does not matter

Geraint Thomas says he 'isn't slowing down' as he targets both the Tour de France and Olympic Games this summer.

Cycling has seen a new generation of young talent emerge with the last two winners of the Tour de France - Colombian Egan Bernal and Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar - both under 23.

But Thomas - who turns 35 in the spring - says he is just as hungry to win cycling's biggest races and wants to extend his contract with the Ineos Grenadiers.

The team have already backed the Welshman to lead them at the Tour de France this summer.