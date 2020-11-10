'GB cyclists stronger now than pre-Covid'

Olympic track cyclist champion Elinor Barker says the British team have improved during their enforced time away from racing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barker is back in action this week at the European Track Championships in Bulgaria, her first event since being crowned world points race champion at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin in March.

The 26-year-old says she and her team-mates have "improved in a number of areas" as they gear up for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, where Barker hopes crowds will be present.