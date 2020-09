Watch highlights as Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen wins the women's elite individual time trial at the World Championships in Imola, Italy after USA's defending champion Chloe Dygert crashed out of the race.

Dygert looked set to defend her title on the 31.7km circuit at Imola but lost control on a corner and hit a barrier.

USA Cycling later tweeted that she was conscious and talking.

