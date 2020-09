Geraint Thomas, the 2018 champion, explains his absence from this year's Tour de France as the Welshman targets the Giro d'Italia in October instead.

Thomas told BBC Sport Wales it was a mutual decision between him and the team that he would target the Giro d’Italia rather than this year’s Tour.

The 34-year-old Welshman says the Italian Grand Tour - which starts on 3 October - is ‘unfinished business’ for him after he crashed out of the race in 2017.