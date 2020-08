Luke Rowe says the future is bright for British Cycling despite the absences of Mark Cavendish and former Tour winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas from this year's Tour de France

Rowe will ride as part of Ineos Grenadiers along with defending champion Colombian Egan Bernal in the 2020 Tour, which starts on Saturday.

Welshman Geraint Thomas will instead attempt to win the pink jersey at the Giro D'Italia and Rowe tips his compatriot and friend to return to the Tour de France in 2021.