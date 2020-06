Geraint Thomas says it would be "nice to continue" being teammates with Chris Froome as the four-time Tour de France champion is linked with a move away from Team Ineos.

But Thomas adds he is focusing purely on his own training ahead of August's rearranged Tour de France.

The Welshman, who won the Tour de France in 2018, tells BBC Sport Wales his motivation during lockdown was "up and down", but there is now a "buzz" as the team prepare to resume the season.