British Olympic track cyclist Ciara Oliva (nee Horne) is offering free pilates classes to NHS staff to try to help health workers "switch off" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old pilates instructor - Team GB's reserve as they won 2016 Olympic Team Pursuit gold - has taken her business online, with people tuning in to her classes from all over the world.

The double European Team Pursuit Champion balances her pilates instruction with her job as a physiotherapist for the NHS.