Watch as Denmark's Michael Morkov wins World Championship madison gold with Lasse Norman Hansen, just two days after Morkov spent 34 hours in isolation.

The 34-year-old took part in the first four days of the UAE Tour before it was cancelled because of two suspected cases of coronavirus, but he was cleared to compete in Berlin by governing body the UCI.

