'Blood was gushing from my face but I wasn't going to give up' - Kenny

Great Britain's Laura Kenny says she was determined not to give up after crashing and cutting her face during the omnium scratch race at the Track Cycling World Championships.

The two-time Olympic and world onmium champion needed stitches but went completed the event, finishing 12th.

