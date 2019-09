Chloe Dygert wins the USA's seventh gold medal of the 2019 Road World Championships, easing to victory in the women's elite time trial after a rain delay.

Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen was second with two-time winner Annemiek van Vleuten finishing third. Britain's Alice Barnes came home in 16th, while Hayley Simmonds finished in 26th.

WATCH MORE: 'He takes an early bath!' Wet Yorkshire weather causes two huge crashes

Available to UK users only.