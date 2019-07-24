'I'm dreaming of winning Olympic gold with my sister'

  • From the section Cycling

British cyclists Elinor and Megan Barker tell BBC Sport Wales they are dreaming of competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics together after both overcoming serious health problems.

Older sister Elinor, 24, won gold in the women's team pursuit at Rio 2016. Younger sister Meg, 21, is aiming for a place on the team at next year's Games.

Elinor had surgery last year after being diagnosed with endometriosis, while Megan has had glandular fever, pneumonia and blood clots in her leg and lung.

But after both returned to full health and fitness, Elinor says winning an Olympic medal alongside her sister would be "incredible".

