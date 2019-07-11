‘I felt pain for hours and couldn’t stand up’

  • From the section Cycling

Olympic champion cyclist Elinor Barker reveals to BBC Sport Wales that the pain caused by endometriosis almost forced her to quit the sport.

The 24-year-old won Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth titles while suffering from the condition, which can cause pain, heavy periods, fatigue or even infertility.

Barker says she went undiagnosed for years and at times the pain was so bad she was unable to stand up.

She eventually had a successful operation last year, which she says ‘felt like I’d taken a weight jacket off’.

Top videos

Top Stories

Eoin Morgan
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
David Warner looks down in a photo shoot
  • From the section Cricket
Andy Murray
  • From the section Tennis
Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina, Serena Williams and Barbora Strycova collage
  • From the section Tennis
Virat Kohli
  • From the section Cricket
Roger Federer
Video
  • From the section Tennis